THIS police dashcam and body worn footage shows officers chasing a drug driving law student who tried to escape them.

Scott Dummer, 21, from Caerphilly, caused more than £7,000 worth of a damage to a South Wales Police vehicle during his doomed bid to outrun them in Treforest.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant works part-time for a solicitors’ firm and is a law undergraduate at the University of South Wales.

After his “moment of madness”, a judge said Dummer’s legal career could be over even before it began.

The footage was provided by CPS Wales.