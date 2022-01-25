ONE of the suspects accused of murdering a father for his Gucci bag told police he knew who had attacked him but was too afraid to name them, a jury heard.

Kyle Raisis, 18, said he wasn’t going to identify the two people he claimed were responsible because he feared potential “reprisals” if he did.

The teenager is on trial with four other co-defendants who allegedly killed Ryan O’Connor in the Alway area of Newport last summer.

The 26-year-old died on Balfe Road shortly after he was stabbed on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Raisis, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, Cardiff, and his co-defendants are accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of Mr O’Connor who was nicknamed ‘Apple’.

Ryan O'Connor

They are Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Cardiff, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode and Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff.

Jurors at their Newport Crown Court trial heard what Raisis told detectives who questioned him following his arrest shortly after Apple had died.

They have heard how the five suspects were taken into custody in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff following a police chase.

I didn't know who Ryan O’Connor was

The defendants were travelling in a Ford Fiesta stolen from Risca during the early hours of the morning on the day of the alleged killing.

During a prepared statement, Raisis told the police he was “merely a passenger in the car” and had not got out of the vehicle in Newport.

He said: “Two people (who I am unwilling to name due to potential reprisals) left the car and assaulted Mr O’Connor.

“They returned shortly afterwards and the car was driven back to Cardiff.

“During the journey, a police car followed us.

“The car was crashed following being rammed in the Pentwyn area.

“I got out of the rear of the vehicle and surrendered myself immediately.”

Raisis said he had nothing to do with Mr O’Connor’s death and that Apple was a stranger to him.

The teenager told the police: “I deny the allegation of the murder of Ryan O’Connor.

“I do not know who Ryan O’Connor is.

“I did not go out yesterday evening with the intention to cause any harm to any persons.

“I went out to have fun.”

He added: “There was no specific reason why I went for a ride.

“I deny any involvement in a plan to rob or assault anyone.

“I would not have participated in a knife robbery.”

The prosecution case is due to conclude tomorrow.

The defendants deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues.