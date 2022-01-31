A CAERPHILLY primary school has been given £2,000 after pupils created a moving motorway.

Deri Primary School’s STEM club were asked to think of a solution to make roads safer as part of the Rees Jeffrey’s Road fund competition.

They created a solar-powered motorway out of recycled plastic, which moves like a conveyor belt to transport cars across long distances.

The pupils said that it will help reduce road crashes by limiting the opportunities for people to go over the speed limit and will reduce car emissions.

The panel said that “the children had used STEM skills to engineer their own moving motor way. It was clear that the core ideas were generated by the children themselves.”

The pupils were runners up in the competition and the prize was £2,000.

Deri Primary School headteacher, Susan Martin, said: “We are so proud of the children’s work. They showed great determination to solve real life problems using their STEM knowledge.

“I think they all have a future in engineering or design. They are a fantastic example of enterprising, creative, contributors who are well on their way to being ready to play a full part in life and work in the future.”

The money will go towards more resources to enhance the pupils’ learning through STEM. STEM is Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It emphasizes collaboration, communication, research, problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity, skills that students need to be successful in today's world regardless of specific interests or career goals.

Cllr Ross Whiting, cabinet member for learning and leisure for Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “What a fantastic achievement for Deri Primary School. The STEM club should be very proud of themselves for their creativity and enthusiasm towards creating a safer environment for others as well as taking the environment into consideration.”