THE rules on isolating in Wales will be changed later this week.

Currently, people who test positive for Covid-19 have to isolate for seven days – providing a lateral flow test on day six and seven are both negative.

People who are not vaccinated have to isolate for 10 days.

From Friday, January 28, anyone testing positive for Covid-19 will need to isolate for five days and can leave self-isolation on day six, providing LFT tests on day five and day six are both negative.

If someone tests positive on day five or six of the isolation period, they have to continue isolating until there are two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart or reach the 10-day period, whichever comes first.

The Welsh Government have made the announcement as Wales moves back to alert level zero and in line with the changes made across the rest of the UK. The Welsh Government also hope that this shorter self-isolation period will support public services and businesses by reducing pressures on the workforce due to covid-related staff absences.

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, said: “Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways of preventing the onward spread of this virus and disrupting its transmission. But self-isolation for long periods can have a negative impact on our mental health and can be damaging for our public services and the wider economy.

“After carefully reviewing all the available evidence, we believe that testing on days five and six together with five full days of isolation will have the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period.

“But it is really important everyone self-isolates and uses lateral flow tests in the way advised to ensure they protect others from the risk of infection.

“The response from the public has been outstanding in Wales throughout the pandemic and we want to thank everyone for working with us to keep Wales safe.

“The booster jab has lessened the likelihood of severe cases of the virus and hospitalisation, so I encourage anyone who us yet to have their vaccine to take up the offer.”

Financial support in the self-isolation support scheme will return to the original payment rate of £500 in recognition of the shorter isolation period.