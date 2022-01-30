A CAERPHILLY primary school has been given a top eco award for the fifth time.

Cwmaber Junior School in Abertridwr has received the Platinum Flag Award through the environmental education programme, Eco-Schools. The school has also previously received three Green Flag Awards.

The school was given the Platinum Flag Award after making all pupils aware of their rights as a child in the current climate.

The pupils contributed to a decision on what each class was going to do.

The school set up a ‘feelings chart’ in each classroom to support the health and wellbeing of the children. They also had competitions including designing a new stamp, creating posters for display in the school and designing an information poster for the community.

These posters explain the rights of a child to the community and how rights affect everyone.

Eco-coordinator, Mrs Dann, said: “I am so proud of the work that the Eco Council and the whole school have undertaken. We are all delighted to have achieved our fifth Platinum Flag. As an eco school, we are committed towards continuing to explore how we can develop our sustainability.”

MORE NEWS:

Eco-Schools is run by Keep Wales Tidy and funded by the Welsh Government. It aims to inspire and empower pupils to be leaders of change in their community and helps them to learn about sustainable living and global citizenship.

It also gives them the information and support they need to make changes that will benefit the school, local environment and wider community, such as reducing waste, energy consumption, transport, biodiversity, healthy living and litter issues.

Fran Watkin, education officer for Keep Wales Tidy, said: “The Platinum Flag is a very impressive achievement and highlights the enthusiasm and commitment that Cwmaber Junior School has towards sustainable development. The dedication of the Eco-Committee over many years has been inspirational. I’d like to congratulate and thank all the pupils and staff involved for their hard work.”

Cllr Ross Whiting, cabinet member for learning & leisure at Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “We here at Caerphilly council are all equally impressed and thrilled for Cwmaber Junior School. The Platinum Flag is a reflection of the dedication concerning all staff and pupils involved.”

You can find out more about the eco-schools programme at: www.keepwalestidy.org/eco-schools