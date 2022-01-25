STRIKER Dom Telford missed Newport County AFC’s win against Leyton Orient – but not because of a transfer bid for League Two’s top scorer.

The forward was absent for the 1-0 triumph at Brisbane Road – earned by Cameron Norman’s late strike – along with influential midfielder Finn Azaz.

The duo have been leading figures in the climb up the table with Telford scoring 18 times in the league while Azaz has been a creative spark on the break.

However, the Exiles had to cope without them in London because of injury with Telford also set to miss Saturday’s home fixture against Barrow while Azaz could return from a knee niggle.

“Dom has got a slight calf strain, so he will hopefully only miss two games, and Finn will hopefully be available on Saturday,” said manager James Rowberry.

Telford has been in stunning form but there have been no approaches for the striker, whose contract expires in the summer.

“If our players are doing well then it is a sign that the team is doing well,” said Rowberry.

“Dom would be the first to say that it’s not about him, it’s about Newport County. It’s one club, one County.”

The Exiles looked set for a hard-earned point at Orient until Norman slammed in from a flick-on at the far post for a win that has lifted them to third.

“I am very pleased. You come to Leyton Orient and the way that they play the game tries to stagnate what you do,” said Rowberry.

“We didn’t play the passing, fluid game that we normally do but we showed great resilience. It’s another clean sheet and we demonstrated industriousness and robustness for a great away win.”