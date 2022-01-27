A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSH KERR, 23, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on High Street on August 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR FRANCIS ANDREW DEAN, 25, of Chapel Lane, Llandevaud, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Livingstone Place on June 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLIE ANN GRIFFITHS, 20, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable on November 27, 2021.

LEVI PAUL EDWARDS, 18, of Station Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an off road motorcycle without insurance on Herbert Road, Caldicot, on July 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

LEONARD LUCERO, 45, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted possession of a lock knife, drug driving and possession of amphetamine and cannabis.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

The defendant was banned from driving for three years.

BRANDON DAVIES, 26, of Claerwen, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on December 15, 2021. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DAVID ABEL COVACI, 24, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Herbert Road, Caldicot, on July 6, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

PAUL JOHN WILLIAMS, 45, of Haman Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park View, Bargoed, on July 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.