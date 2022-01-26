NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry aims to have a third January signing in his squad for Saturday’s home game with Barrow.

The Exiles climbed to third in League Two with a late 1-0 victory at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, a third on the spin after beating Harrogate 4-0 and Scunthorpe 1-0.

Rowberry’s has strengthened for the promotion push by bringing in Coventry central defender Josh Pask on loan and attacking midfielder James Waite on an 18-month deal from Penybont but he isn’t finished in the transfer market.

“Look at individuals who have been out of squads and come back in, there is massive competition for places at this club at the moment,” said the manager.

“Hopefully there will be more competition by the end of the week, hopefully we will get one more in by Barrow.”

Rowberry declined to reveal what area of the pitch that he is looking to bolster although he was more limited for forward options at Orient.

His bench included two specialist centre-backs in James Clarke and Priestley Farquharson, defender/midfielder Matty Dolan and utility defender Aaron Lewis.

Striker Dom Telford missed the game at Orient with a calf injury but there have been no bids for the League Two top scorer.

County have brought in two players this window while four have headed for the exit.

Ed Upson signed for Stevenage while his fellow midfielder Chris Missilou was released in December.

Forward Jermaine Hylton was also let go along with striker Jordan Greenidge, who has since signed for Weymouth in the National League.

The trio of Joe Woodiwiss (Merthyr), Louis Hall (Gloucester) and Lewis Twamley (Salisbury) have gone out on loan while still training with Rowberry's squad.