BOSS James Rowberry believes Newport County AFC showed they have lost none of their Great Escape spirit by digging deep for victory at Leyton Orient.

The Exiles climbed to third in the League Two table, albeit having played more games than their rivals, thanks to Cameron Norman’s late strike for a 1-0 success at Brisbane Road.

Rowberry has frequently stated since taking the reins in mid-October that he is looking to build on the fine work of predecessor Michael Flynn, who spearheaded the remarkable escape from relegation in 2017 before leading the club to a pair of controversial play-off final defeats.

The new manager is keen to play expansively and press with intensity but admits they had to win ugly against Orient – and was thrilled to show a different side to their game.

“Look at every County team through they years and there is always character. Go back to the great escape with Mark O’Brien, David Pipe, etcetera,” said Rowberry.

“We’ll just keep adding to that and show what we can do. I was delighted with the result at Orient, we are now onto 44 points and have to continue what we are doing to move forward.

“It’s been a massive collective effort from the players and staff to get to where we are, not just since I have been here.”

County, who without creative midfielder Finn Azaz because of a knee niggle, were not at their flowing best in London.

At struggling Scunthorpe on Saturday they racked up 25 shots in a 1-0 victory but at Orient they managed just nine in a cagey encounter.

At the other end they had to stand firm against the hosts' set plays for a third clean sheet on the spin.

TOGETHER: County in a huddle before the game

“It was more pragmatic and purposeful in what we did. I mean this respectfully, but Leyton Orient force you to play that way because they get after you so well,” said Rowberry.

“They are a very good team and slow the game down at times and we couldn’t get the rhythm that we normally get.

“We had to do the ugly side of the game well and we were terrific at that, which has grown and grown since the defeat to Salford.

“Our centre-halves Josh Pask and Mickey Demetriou were terrific and it was another clean sheet for Nick in goal, who I didn’t give enough credit for his penalty save at Scunthorpe last weekend.”

Pask limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 win against the Iron but made a swift recovery to play against Orient with strapping on high right knee.

“He showed a lot of character to get through that tonight. It’s an injury that can be sore and he played through that and showed his character,” Rowberry said about the on-loan Coventry defender.