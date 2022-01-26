Boris Johnson will face questions amid a police investigation into partygate as Downing Street braces for the submission of Sue Gray’s report.

A Downing Street source said that Sue Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties held at the top of Government.

The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week, with reports suggesting it could be published to coincide with Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, or possibly on Thursday.

It comes as police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10 after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said investigations into historic allegations of Covid regulation flouting were carried out in cases of the “most serious and flagrant” breaches, and when it was considered those involved “ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman signalled that Boris Johnson would be willing to speak to those at Scotland Yard investigating the alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years.

However, he said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.

The Conservative Party leader will be under the spotlight at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with his opposite number likely to grill Mr Johnson on the contents of the report.

Sky News reported officials have handed over to investigators photos of parties in Downing Street which include images of Mr Johnson.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of PMQs.

What time does PMQs start today?





Prime Minister's questions will start at its usual time of midday and is expected to run for around half an hour.

How to watch PMQs as Met Police confirm investigation into Downing Street parties

You can livestream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.

BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.

You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.