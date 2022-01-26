EVERY year we see new toys hit the shelves and some become the most popular toys of the year.
But the most popular also become the hardest to find, with history teaching us that toy shops can turn into a battleground to get that one special item.
So you can beat the rush and grab the most wanted toy we've broken down what they will be and where to buy them.
The toy trends come from BargainMax, known for its affordable toys and great range of products that all children will love.
Most Popular Toys For 2022
The Batman-
With the highly anticipated release of the new Batman film set to hit cinemas in March, a range of toys for the film will hit stores.
From the Batman Pop Up Tent priced at £20.99 if you buy it now, to the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Supergoo Batman Figure priced at £27.99 saving you £2.
Jurassic World-
The third instalment of the hit dinosaur film will be released in June, ahead of the release toys attached to film will go on sale and are expected to be a major hit.
Although not all toys for the film have been released yet, the Jurassic World Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus T-Rex is on sale and you can buy it now for £61.49 saving you £9.
L.O.L Surprise!
If you know someone that loves the fashion world then the already popular world of L.O.L is a great place to grab some toys.
From buying each doll priced at £31.99 per doll or you can grab the L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Styling Head Royal Bee for £24.99 saving you £15 if you buy it now.
Video Game Hits-
A number of expected massive videos games are set to come out this year including the new game Fall Guys.
But some that are already out and available to grab are Roblox, Minecraft, Pokemon, and Fortnite.
The games are all huge and have tones of merchandise to go alongside the games.
