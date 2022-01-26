YES, Valentine’s Day is almost here already. Just when you thought all the gift shopping and seasonal holiday promotions were gone, they’re back again.

Whether you celebrate Valentines (or galantines) or not, it can be a good excuse to treat your loved one (or yourself!) to something new.

Perhaps you need a new coffee machine, speaker or even an air fryer, we’ve compiled a list of couple’s gifts you can share this Valentine's.

Coffee Machine

This Melitta Solo® 6774466 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is perfect for the coffee lover in your life. You can grind your own beans and try lots of flavours. It has 3 temperature settings and you can adjust the coffee strength to your liking.

Find out more about the coffee machine here.

Speaker

This LG PL7 XBOOM Go Wireless Speaker is only £149 and has a whopping 4.9/5 star reviews!

Pair up your device with Bluetooth and enjoy music for up to 24 hours. It also has colourful LED lights that change with the rhythm of the beat.

You can buy it here.

Firepit

Enjoy romantic evenings in the garden as the spring nights get closer with this beautiful log burner from Aldi. Underneath the burner is a small storage for logs, to keep you from running back and forth to the shed!

You can buy this here on the Aldi website.

Air Fryer

Air Fryers are taking the world by storm. And this Air Fryer Oven is the perfect gift for cooking fans.

With a 23L capacity and set with a pizza stone, rack, air basket, bake tray and more, hurry to the Aldi website to pick up this Ambiano Air Fryer for under £100!

Cast Iron Set

This gorgeous cast iron set is only £54.99 for a Round dish, a Shallow dish and a Skillet.

Oven safe up to 250 degrees, the pans also work on all hob tops including induction.

You can buy it here.