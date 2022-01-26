PICTURES of Boris Johnson at parties in Downing Street have reportedly been handed over to investigators.

Sky News reports officials handed over the pictures as Met Police confirmed it will be looking into alleged parties during lockdown.

The broadcaster said the pictures show people close together with wine bottles.

The FT said the final report was likely to list Ms Gray’s conclusions but that it would not include a “significant amount of evidence” from interviews, such as photos or messages.

A Downing Street source said that Sue Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties held at the top of Government.

The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week, with reports suggesting it could be published to coincide with Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, or possibly on Thursday.

It comes as police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10 after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said investigations into historic allegations of Covid regulation flouting were carried out in cases of the “most serious and flagrant” breaches, and when it was considered those involved “ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence”.

Boris Johnson breaks silence amid Met Police investigations

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman signalled that Boris Johnson would be willing to speak to those at Scotland Yard investigating the alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years.

However, he said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.

Pressed if the Prime Minister thinks he has not broken the law, the spokesman said: “I need to be cautious about what I say but I think that’s fair to say that he does not.”