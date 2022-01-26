BOSS Dean Ryan has revealed the Dragons were eyeing Bradley Roberts to add some dynamism to their front row long before the Wales hooker earned his first cap.

The 26-year-old will swap Ulster for Rodney Parade next season in order to continue his Test career.

After making his international debut against South Africa in November, Roberts has to play in Wales to be eligible for Wayne Pivac under the Welsh Rugby Union’s selection policy.

That led to the Dragons having a second successful move for the front rower, who is a member of the Six Nations squad.

“We looked at Bradley around 12 months ago and were aware of his Welsh connections, but at that stage he wanted to keep developing his game at Ulster,” said director of rugby Ryan.

“The opportunity for him with Wales was a key one and to keep pressure on Welsh selection he needed to be playing in Wales.

“I’m delighted to be successful with that and his ambition to be successful with Wales is a great opportunity for us to the beneficiaries of.”

SIGNING: Bradley Roberts is heading for Rodney Parade (Picture: ULSTER/DRAGONS)

Roberts felt a sense of loyalty to Ulster, who picked him up from Rainey Old Boys in Derry.

“Bradley was very keen to fulfil his obligations with Ulster when we talked to him. He felt they discovered him, felt they developed him and he wanted to give it another year,” said Ryan.

“I have no doubt that the Wales opportunity highlighted that if he wanted to continue to be an option at senior level for Wales he needed to be playing in Wales.

“Before that, he was about building his game and continuing to improve.”

Roberts will tussle with fellow Wales hooker Elliot Dee for the 2 jersey with Ryan believing the new man can add some oomph to the pack.

“He’s a fantastic ball player, his ability and dynamism in the loose is fantastic. The areas that he wants to keep pushing on is his set piece,” said the boss. “To have a dynamic ball carrier in the team will be a huge benefit.”