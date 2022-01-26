A MAN attacked his victim in a city centre with a hammer in a dispute over a £10 debt.

Timothy O’Sullivan struck Jonathan Tilley twice to the head with the weapon in Newport last summer, prosecutor Andrew Davies told Cardiff Crown Court.

“The fellow should be shot,” the defendant said following the assault. “He should slowly be beaten to death.

The attack was captured on a CCTV camera and played to the court by the prosecution.

The defendant had borrowed the £10 from Mr Tilley who had asked him for the money back.

Mr Davies said: “The victim was struck to the head on at least two occasions.

“Fortunately, wardens witnessed the attack and they intervened.”

Although the victim went to hospital, there was no medical evidence in the case as it is believed he did not stay for treatment.

O’Sullivan, 41, of Commercial Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

The offences took place on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

O’Sullivan has previous convictions, including those for violence.

Alexander Greenwood, representing the defendant, said: “This is a man who struggles with his demons quite clearly.

He added: “Your honour has alluded to a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

“There was a history to this case.

“The complainant didn’t ask for the money, he demanded money.”

The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told the defendant: “You caused him a wound to the back of the head.

“You’ve got previous convictions for violence.

“There was a degree of planning and it happened in a public place.

“You lead chaotic and uncontrolled life.

“This was a serious act of violence.”

O’Sullivan was jailed for 19 months and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge after his release from prison.

He was told he would serve half his sentence in custody before being released.