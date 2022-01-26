CELEBRITY Big Brother is returning to our screens four years after it was axed in the UK, but there is a catch.

The new series shown on E4 will be the Australian version of the show but will still include a number of very famous faces on this side of the pond.

Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle Jr and former I’m A Celeb contestant Caitlyn Jenner will be taking part.

The Diary Room will once again open its doors as Celebrity Big Brother Australia launches in February.

Full line-up for Celebrity Big Brother Australia

The full line-up for the series can bee seen below.

  • Caitlyn Jenner
  • Jessika Power
  • Thomas Markle Jnr
  • Luke Toki
  • Ellie Gonsalves
  • Josh Carroll
  • Imogen Anthony
  • Dayne Beams
  • Bernard Curry
  • Daniel Hayes
  • Matt Cooper
  • Omarosa Manigault Newman

E4 reveal changes to the Big Brother format

"Over 11 episodes, this celebrity series will see 12 celebrities live together in Big Brother’s first ever ‘luxury hotel’ – but of course, there’ll be a Big Brother twist waiting for them, as well as the chance to win a $100,000 prize for charity," E4 said in a statement.

It added: “Hosted by Sonia Kruger, we’ll see the celebrities challenged by the almighty Big Brother as they spend every waking moment together, compete in house tasks, nomination challenges and shocking evictions. Let the games begin!”

The new series will begin on E4 from February 6, 2022.