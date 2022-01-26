MORE than 500 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Gwent, but no new deaths, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The latest figures show 2,707 new coronavirus cases were recorded across Wales in the latest 24-hour period, and four new deaths.
It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 6,788, which includes 1,162 deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Of the 579 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gwent, 226 were in Newport, 157 in Caerphilly, 84 in Torfaen, 69 in Blaenau Gwent and 43 in Monmouthshire.
The latest seven-day infection rate in Wales, based on the seven days up to January 21, is 496.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 69
- Caerphilly: 157
- Monmouthshire: 43
- Newport: 226
- Torfaen: 84
- Anglesey: 23
- Conwy: 45
- Denbighshire: 54
- Flintshire: 95
- Gwynedd: 17
- Wrexham: 83
- Cardiff: 412
- Vale of Glamorgan: 137
- Bridgend: 123
- Merthyr Tydfil: 63
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 198
- Carmarthenshire: 219
- Ceredigion: 935
- Pembrokeshire: 67
- Powys: 73
- Neath Port Talbot: 141
- Swansea: 270
- Unknown location: 18
- Resident Outside Wales: 54
