THIS is the moment David Maggs called 999 and admitted the killing his wife.

Maggs, 71, is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court for the murder of wife Linda Maggs, 74 on February 6, 2021 at their home in Pontypool.

Maggs admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but denies murder.

The jury was played a recording of the 999 call made by Maggs after killing his wife – as well as bodycam footage recorded by Gwent Police officers as they arrested him at his home.

In the 999 recording, Maggs can be heard asking for police and he said: “I just killed my wife.”

He repeats the single word ‘police’ a number of times in the call as the handler tries to understand the situation.

He then repeats: “I think I just killed the wife.” After providing the address and confirming he is still at the address, Maggs says to call an ambulance ‘just in case’.

When asked by the call handler what happened, he can be heard saying: “I stabbed her.” He also tells the handler how his wife was was in bed, and when asked if there was a lot of blood, replies “yeah.”

Seemingly upset, he is heard telling the call handler “I just lost it”. He also denies having had an argument and pleads for someone to go and help him.

The jury was shown footage from body cameras worn by officers attending the address. following the call. It shows the door of the home open and officers can be heard shouting for Maggs to come to the door.

He is then seen approaching the officers from the living room and being told to stay there before he falls back into a chair.

On being told he is under arrest for murder, he nods. He is then heard telling officers that he "had enough" and when officers ask what he means, he replies: “She tried to steal two houses off me. Two houses for god’s sake.”

He told the officers how he spent five months in hospital the previous year for heart issues, and after a short period of silence, said that Mrs Maggs went to see him three times and alleged the rest of the time she "ransacked the house and destroyed paperwork".

The trial continues.