JAMES Benjamin and Ellis Shipp have been tasked with putting the heat on a pair of Wales hookers after signing new Dragons deals.

The duo complete the roster at the heart of the front row for next season to go along with Elliot Dee and Bradley Roberts, who is heading to Rodney Parade from Ulster to continue his international career.

Benjamin is in his first campaign as a hooker after being converted from the back row and has made a trio of appearances off the bench.

The Wales Sevens international, who made his Dragons debut in 2013, spent last season on a conditioning and training regime to learn the new position.

Benjamin is a work in progress but the management are keen to utilise his ball-playing skills and mobility around the park.

Dragons hooker James Benjamin

"I'm extremely pleased and very grateful for the opportunity," said the 27-year-old.

"We spoke about a positional change 18 months ago and I have learnt a whole new set of skills and it's been an exciting time for me.

"I've had some opportunities this season, with the first team and on loan at Cornish Pirates, and now I want to build on that.

"I've had a huge amount of support and feel this is a great environment to keep learning."

Shipp has made 31 appearances since his debut against Cardiff in Caerphilly.

The 24-year-old from Newbridge started against the Ospreys in the first game of this season but has made just two outings since, as a replacement against Edinburgh in November and a start in Glasgow the following weekend.

TRY: Ellis Shipp barges over against Glasgow

"It's a great place to be, with a lot of young boys all working hard together, and it's now about keeping my head down and looking to improve," said Shipp.

Richard Hibbard retired because of injury last week after making just one appearance this season while Taylor Davies will return to the Scarlets after spending 2021/22 in the east.

"We're pleased that both players have re-signed and will look to compete with the likes of Elliot Dee and Bradley Roberts for selection," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Jumbo (Benjamin) has worked hard to transition his position to hooker, and we've been pleased by his dedication and eagerness to learn. He's a talented rugby player who we are keen to get on the field.

"Ellis will also now look to work hard and keep improving to earn senior opportunities."