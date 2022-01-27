GWENT Police is investigating after a collared dove was shot dead on a public road in Newport on Monday.

The wild bird was shot with an air rifle on Lower Road in Llandevaud at around 8.45am on Monday, January 24.

The body of the bird was then left in the street before being removed by a resident.

It is against the law to shoot collared doves in Wales under a general license to deal with pests.

To shoot collared doves you must apply for an individual license.

Residents were shocked and upset at the shooting, noting that the road is one that many walk down.

Collared doves mate for life and soon after the shooting another dove was pictured flying around the area and was reportedly in distress.

Resident Sharon Locke said: "I was so angry and upset I was shaking.

"Many others are upset by it too.

"Why would anyone do this to a defenceless animal and why in an area walked by humans, dogs, cats and horses?"

Gwent Police have confirmed that they are making enquiries into the shooting.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At 9.10am on Monday 24th January we received a report that a dove had been shot with an air rifle on Lower Road in Newport.

"Officers are undertaking enquiries.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 54 24/01/22."

The incident has also been reported to the RSPB.

While unable to comment on the specific incident, the RSPB did make a comment on the shooting of wild birds.

A RSPB spokesman said: "All wild birds are protected by law, and it is an offence to intentionally kill or harm a collared dove.

"Anyone found to have done so faces an unlimited fine and/or up to six months in jail."