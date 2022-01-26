A POPULAR city centre food festival is returning this year – for the first time since 2019 due to the covid pandemic.

This year's Newport Food Festival will take place on Saturday, October 8. It will be the 11th year that the festival has run since its 2010 debut.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “I’m delighted that we can start preparing for the 2022 Newport Food Festival after an unavoidable hiatus.

“It attracted fantastic producers and suppliers both from the local area and slightly further afield and many thousands of visitors since its inception in 2010.

“I know it has been sorely missed and its return will be welcomed by all those who appreciate great food, a great atmosphere and a great day out.”

Cllr Mudd said that preparations are at an early stage for the festival but are aiming to provide everything that made the festival a success in previous years.

In 2019, more than 70 stalls were set up in the center of the city, with more than three-quarters of these being Welsh producers.

Anyone wishing to have a stall at the festival and those wishing to find out more will be able to at www.newportfoodfestival.co.uk in due course.

Newport Food Festival is also on social media at @NewportFoodFest on Twitter, @newportfoodfestival on Facebook and @nportfoodfest on Instagram.