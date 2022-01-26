PUBS group Marstons has highlighted a drop in sales in Wales as it took a hit as a result of the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant over the festive period.

It has today reported like-for-like sales, across the group, had been rising and were up 1.3 per cent in the eight weeks to November 27, but they fell sharply in the following eight weeks to January 12 as the virus spread – falling 8.8 per cent compared with the same period two years ago.

In total, like-for-like sales for the 16-week period were down 3.9 per cent.

The spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant was blamed for customers staying away during the traditionally busy Christmas period while pubs in Wales and Scotland also had to cope with enhanced Covid resrictions, which are due to be fully lifted this week.

Marstons has a signifcant footprint in Wales after it reached a deal early last year to run some 150 pubs from brewer Brains which it was said would secure 1,300 hospitality jobs.

Brains is reported to close to agreeing a deal to sell the properties, which Marstons holds long term leases on, to a private equity firm.

Marstons bosses said the falls reflected “the impact of the Omicron variant and consumer sentiment related to the new variant… as a result of Government messaging including guidance to work from home and the call to limit social distancing”, with pubs in London suffering worse than those elsewhere in England.

The falls were more pronounced in Wales and Scotland, which faced stricter restrictions than England, although the company said it remains confident for the future.

During the five weeks of December, like-for-like sales compared with the market outside the M25 were one per cent ahead and total sales were five per cent ahead.

Chief executive Andrew Andrea said: “Whilst the emergence of the Omicron variant and subsequent Government guidance temporarily impacted consumer sentiment, we remain confident that the strong trading momentum which we were experiencing prior to that will resume.

“We welcome the various plans under way to gradually ease trading restrictions in Scotland and Wales.

“These, together with the reduction in the required self-isolation period and anticipation of an imminent end to the work-from-home directive, should enable some semblance of normalised trading patterns to return.

“Indeed, there is growing evidence over the most recent of weeks of the new year that consumer confidence is rebuilding, and guests are returning to our pubs in greater numbers, which is encouraging.”

