A CAFE close to the Welsh border is closed today for safety reasons.

Forestry England said workers would be at Symonds Yat Rock today - Wednesday, January 26 - meaning the cafe at the tourist spot near Ross-on-Wye would have to close.

Ash trees infected with Chalara, also known as ash dieback, would be felled around the cafe area, it said.

And a spokesperson for Forestry England, which manages the site, said it would mean Symonds Yat Rock Cafe would have to close for the day for safety reasons.

"The area around the café leading up to the viewpoint will also be closed off for some of the day, as will some of the car park," the spokesperson said.

"The toilets and alternative viewpoint will be open as usual. If you are visiting, please follow all the safety notices on-site, and any instructions you are given by staff."

The iconic viewpoint at Symonds Yat, in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is a great place to spot Peregrine Falcons, Forestry England said.

Other birds can also be seen from the viewpoint, overlooking the River Wye.

But the walkway to the main viewpoint has been shut for three weeks, apart from weekends, since January 10 for maintenance.

The area was also a filming location for Netflix series Sex Education.