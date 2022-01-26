ANOTHER search for missing woman Janet Edwards will be held this weekend seven weeks after she went missing.

Wye Valley Runners club have held previous searches since the 66-year-old ex-nurse went missing on December 10.

Ms Edwards friends from the club have organised a volunteer search to meet in Churchill gardens on Saturday (January 29) at 11am.

Friend and club member Nicola Goodwin said: “Lots of people have been really concerned about Jan and are keen to help her family and friends to find out where she may be.

“We hope to have a lot of volunteers with us on Saturday to raise awareness about Jan and remind people that she is still missing.”

The club have taken advice from the police and the West Mercia Search and Rescue charity volunteers on how they can best help the investigation.

“Everybody that knows Jan is very concerned and misses her dreadfully,” she said.

People are to meet in the car park, and all are welcome.

They ask for volunteers to wear sturdy footwear and warm waterproof clothing, bring food, water, a pen or pencil and – if you have them – a torch, clipboard and sellotape.

Earlier this month West Mercia police issued a new appeal for Ms Edwards, asking people in the area to check dashcams, doorbell cameras and to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that they may have.

They said Ms Edwards's disappearance is completely out of character and officers are extremely concerned.

They want anyone with information to call 101 or visit the police website, quoting incident reference 654i of December 10.