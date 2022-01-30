HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from January 17 until January 26.
Paul Culleton
Culleton was fined more than £60 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 17.
The 42-year-old, of Beaumaris Drive, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on July 16, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
READ MORE:
- Monmouthshire sisters in Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge
- Usk distillery's gin named as best in Wales in global awards
- Exams to go ahead in Wales - education minister announces
Steve Stinton
Stinton was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 17.
The 42-year-old, of Ambrose Way, New Inn, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Usk Road in Pontypool.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on June 22, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover court costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Stuart Mason
Mason was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 19.
The 50-year-old, of Parc Panteg, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph section of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on July 17, 2021.
He was also ordered to cover court costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.