NEWPORT school pupils will make their mark on a new housing development – with the burying of a time capsule.
Maindee Primary School have put together a time capsule full of memories and items from 2021. It will be buried at Coverack Road, a new housing development close to the school. It is being built by contractors Jehu in partnership with Newport City Homes.
Teacher Emily Bruce said: “Over the last year we have been working closely with Jehu completing numerous projects. The children were thrilled when they were given a time capsule and had great fun packing it with items, stories and memories of 2021. They loved the thought of their work being discovered in thousands of years.”
Laura Palfrey, development partnerships coordinator for Newport City Homes, said: “As part of our community benefits work with Jehu, we gave the school the time capsule and pupils had fun deciding what should go in it. The capsule will be buried in a couple of months at Coverack Road, which is only 200m from the school.”
Jehu are building 76 homes at Coverack Road. Newport City Homes have said that some of the new builds will be available through the rent to own or shared ownership schemes.
Anyone interested can find out more at newportcityhomes.com
