Adventure Cinema, the UK’s largest touring outdoor cinema, has today announced a new UK-wide tour of open-air film screenings, with some locations in Wales included.
The tour will launch in April this year, with showings of films such as Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story, musicals Mamma Mia!, Rocketman and The Greatest Showman, plus some of the Harry Potter series.
These screenings give people the chance to watch cinema in the open air and under the stars in places like National Trust sites, medieval castles or country estates.
Ben Lovell, Co-Director, Adventure Cinema, said: "We are so excited to be travelling all over the country to once again put on the UK’s biggest ever outdoor cinema this summer, with an incredible list of films on offer in unique and beautiful locations.
"For those who love the cinema and great outdoors, we have worked very hard to ensure that these events are safe and lots of fun for everyone."
Tickets for Adventure Cinema start at £14.50 and can be found on their website.
Where will the Adventure Cinema travel to in Wales?
Llancaiach Fawr
- Friday, April 29 – West Side Story
- Saturday, April 30 – Mamma Mia!
- Sunday, May 1 – Harry Potter
Caldicot Castle
- Friday, May 6 – West Side Story
- Saturday, May 7 – Grease Sing-A-Long
- Sunday, May 8 – Gladiator
Erddig, National Trust
- Friday, May 6 – West Side Story
- Saturday, May 7 – Moulin Rouge
- Sunday, May 8 – Rocketman
Bedwellty House
- Friday, May 20 – West Side Story
- Saturday, May 21 – Mamma Mia!
- Sunday, May 22 -Rocketman
Margam Country Park
- Friday, May 27 – West Side Story
- Saturday, May 28 – Mamma Mia!
- Sunday, May 29 – Harry Potter
Tredegar House, National Tust
- Friday, June 10 -Sister Act
- Saturday, June 11 – Mamma Mia!
- Sunday, June 12 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Cosmeston Country Park
- Friday, June 17 – Grease Sing-A-Long
- Saturday, June 18 – Pretty Woman
- Sunday, June 19 – Bohemian Rhapsody
Singleton Park
- Friday, July 15 – Dirty Dancing
- Saturday, July 16 – West Side Story
- Saturday, July 16 – Pulp Fiction
- Sunday, July 17 – Jurassic Park
- Sunday, July 17 – Rocketman
Stadiwm Zip World
- Friday, July 29 – The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long
- Saturday, July 30 – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sunday, July 31 – Grease Sing-A-Long
Bute Park
- Friday, July 29 – Mamma Mia!
- Saturday, July 30 – West Side Story
- Saturday, July 30 – Pulp Fiction
- Sunday, July 31 – Harry Potter
- Sunday, July 31 – Rocketman
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
- Wednesday, August 24 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Thursday, August 25 – Mamma Mia!
Dyffryn Gardens, National Trust
- Friday, August 26 – West Side Story
- Saturday, August 27 – Mamma Mia!
- Sunday, August 28 – The Princess Bride
Powis Castle, National Trust
- Friday, September 2 – Mamma Mia!
- Saturday, September 3 – The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long
- Sunday, September 4 – West Side Story
Chirk Castle, National Trust
- Friday, September 9 – Mamma Mia!
- Saturday, September 10 – Harry Potter
- Sunday, September 11 – Mamma Mia!
