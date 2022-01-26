TWO teenagers have been arrested after a spate of burglaries and thefts.
An 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old boy, both from Risca, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft from a vehicle. They have since been released on conditional bail.
This follows a series of 12 incidents involving sheds, garages and vehicles being targeted in Pontymister and Rogerstone between Friday, January 21, and Sunday, January 23.
What was stolen?
- A bike and scooter were stolen from a garage in Oak Road, Rogerstone;
- A laptop and iPad from a vehicle on Squires Gate, Rogerstone;
- Two bikes from a shed in Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister;
- Tools including chainsaws and strimmers from two sheds in Ty Isaf Park Circle, Pontymister.
The force is urging people to remain vigilant and to make sure that any valuables are kept out of sight and that doors and windows are secure.
Anyone who has any information relating to these incidents is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels, quoting the reference 2200022902.
