NEWPORT’s Civic Centre clock tower will be lit up red tonight to raise awareness of children’s heart disease.

It will be done to highlight Kawasaki Disease, which is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children in the UK.

Rachael McCormack, founder of Societi – the UK foundation for Kawasaki Disease - said: “We are delighted that Newport’s Civic Centre clock tower – an iconic regional landmark will illuminate the sky red for Kawasaki Disease awareness on the most important date in our calendar – International Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day.

“Despite Kawasaki Disease being increasingly common, low public awareness means it’s often initially misdiagnosed, putting children’s hearts at risk of lifetime damage.

“We must change this and stop Kawasaki Disease having the devastating effect it has on far too many children today. We are really very grateful to Newport City Council for recognising the importance of getting Kawasaki Disease known, to protect children’s hearts from Kawasaki Disease.”

Around a quarter of children affected with Kawasaki Disease will go on to have lifetime heart damage. Up to three per cent of cases are fatal if not treated.

Societi’s research indicated around 1,000 hospital admissions for Kawasaki Disease will happen in the UK this year. Societi believes that poor awareness of the condition is leading to delays in diagnosis – particularly as it is seen more regularly that before – and this could then cause further damage.

MORE NEWS:

Professor Robert Tulloh, paediatric cardiologist, Societi trustee and UK expert in Kawasaki Disease, said: “We know early diagnosis and rapid treatment are the single biggest things we can do right now to change outcomes for children in the UK.

“To achieve this, we need more people to know Kawasaki Disease and for doctors to consider it as a possible diagnosis in any child with a persistent, unexplained high fever.”

Kawasaki Disease symptoms

Many of the symptoms of Kawasaki Disease can be symptoms of other conditions in children. Societi says that you should look out for the following:

Characteristic and distinctively persistent high fever for five days or more

And any two or more of the following:

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

‘Strawberry’ tongue

Cracked, dry lips

Redness of fingers and toes

Swollen glands in the neck.

Societi said that the disease can be present with some, or all of the symptoms and symptoms often appear at different times.

Very young babies who may have the disease, tend to display the fewest symptoms.

You can find out more about Kawasaki Disease at www.societi.org.uk