RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on plans for new crossing facilities on a busy road in Cwmbran.

A study is being carried out by Capita Real Estate, on behalf of Torfaen council, to look at improving pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities near four roundabouts on the A4051 Cwmbran Drive.

The majority of the road is subject to a national speed limit, which is reduced to 40mph and 30mph on the approaches to the roundabouts and new housing developments.

A public consultation is being held on options to improve crossing facilities near to the roundabouts.

The consultation says: “Being a major road, Cwmbran Drive carries significant volumes of traffic, which combined with high speeds and lack of crossing facilities creates difficulty for pedestrians and cyclists to cross at busy times of day.”

New road crossings are being considered at the following four locations:

– The A4051/Avondale Road/Bevan’s Lane five-arm roundabout (Bevan’s Lane Roundabout)

– The A4051/Greenforge Way four-arm roundabout (Sainsburys/B&Q Roundabout)

– The A4051/Llantarnam Park Way/Hollybush Way four-arm roundabout (Hollybush Way Roundabout)

– The A4051/A4042/Newport Road four-arm roundabout (Rougemont Roundabout)

In the consultation, residents are being asked what type of crossing facilities they would support.

Options include pedestrian and cycle bridges, zebra or parallel crossings and puffin, toucan, or ‘ped-X’ (a zebra crossing illuminated with bollards) crossings.

Views will be considered in taking forward options for further appraisal in a later stage.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council’s executive member for the environment, said: “Active travel is a key priority for Torfaen council, which is why we are keen for as many people as possible to get involved in this consultation.

“It’s not just a consultation for pedestrians and cyclists, it’s important other road users such as drivers and bus users get involved as well.

“Travelling actively is beneficial for people’s health and the environment but we realise this requires some changes to our infrastructure.

“This is just one of a number of projects Torfaen council is working on to develop safe walking and cycling routes across the borough.”

Active travel refers to cycling or walking for everyday journeys including getting to and from school, work, shops, health and leisure services.

To take part in the consultation visit forms.torfaen.gov.uk/ActiveTravelCwmbranDrive/ENG/survey.htm.

The closing date for responses is 5pm on Wednesday, February 23.