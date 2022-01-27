A FORMER police cadet was jailed for attacking a PC responding to a chilling threat he’d made that he wanted to slice his own mother’s throat.

Corey Greenslade’s remarks were made after calling 999 and also telling the emergency services he wanted to “rip her head off”.

Officers were sent to the 22-year-old’s home in Newbridge and a drunken defendant lashed out at them after they tried to calm him down.

Greenslade has a previous conviction for violence against the police and told the constable he assaulted: “I’ve knocked out one police officer before and I’m not afraid of doing it again.”

The defendant was rugby tackled to the ground before he kicked out at his victim.

Cardiff Crown Court was told he had to be pepper-sprayed before he was taken into custody.

Greenslade, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

The offence took place on July 14, 2021.

You had an ambition to join the police – that aspiration is entirely wasted

Owen Williams, prosecuting, said this put the defendant in breach of a suspended jail sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

That was imposed in August 2020 for an attack on another police officer, this time in Newport where he was arrested at 4am in the city centre for public disorder.

Greenslade had assaulted a special constable in a police cell after he had been taken into custody.

The court was told the defendant had bitten the officer as he was trying to stop the defendant from hurting himself by headbutting the wall.

Peter Donnison, mitigating, said his client was a recovering alcoholic who hadn’t touched a drink since November.

He told the court: “The defendant is ashamed of his actions and wants to apologise to the officers.”

His barrister added how Greenslade was “lined up” to start an apprenticeship as a maintenance engineer.

This court will not tolerate police officers being assaulted

The judge, Recorder Paul Hopkins QC, told the defendant: “A phone call had been made by you to the 999 service with you uttering threats to slice your mother’s throat and to, ‘rip her head off’, along with other threats.

“Four police officers attended your home address shortly after that call was made.

“You were in the front garden when they arrived and you became aggressive at an early stage.

“Officers formed the view that you were intoxicated.

“You made a threat to one of them, ‘I’ve knocked out one police officer before and I’m not afraid of doing it again.’”

The judge added: “You said, 'The last time I dealt with the police, I knocked the ****** out.’

“You continued in your aggressive behaviour, you were taken to the ground and in the course of this melee with the officers one of the kicks that you lashed out with came into contact with the police constable.

“I note that you as a young man you have showed some considerable promise and you did at one stage have an ambition to join the police service and devoted a not inconsiderable period of your adolescence as a cadet

“But obviously now any aspiration in that particular area is entirely wasted.

“This was disgraceful behaviour.

“This court will not tolerate officers being assaulted.

“You committed these offences under the influence of alcohol and you have a dysfunctional attitude to alcohol.”

Greenslade was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from prison.