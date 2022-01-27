We are on the hunt for Gwent's Best Takeaway.
We asked for your nominations and received almost 400 of them. More than 60 takeaways across Gwent received at least one nomination.
They range from pizza places and fish and chip shops to Indian and Chinese takeaways.
We've been through the list and have drawn up a shortlist of 15 which you can now vote for.
The only way a vote is valid is if you use one of the voting forms printed in the South Wales Argus from today.
Just tick the relevant box and send it to the address on the voting slip.
You can vote as many times as you like - but it has to be done on one of these slips.
So, here is the shortlist of takeaways in alphabetical order:
Al Forno, Rogerstone; China Town, Rogerstone; Coriander, Newport; Dirty Food Co, Newport; Food @ AM, Oakdale; Golden Star, Pontypool; Good Guys Food, Cwmbran; Gourmet Kitchen, Pontypool; Horseshoe Fish Bar, Pontypool; Kam Fu, Cwmbran; Mango House, Magor; Pie Corner, Newport; Stone and Slice, Newport; Tamarind Express, Newport; and Tin Can Kitchen, Rogerstone.
Voting closes on February 11, 2022.
No photocopies of the voting slip will be accepted. Voting slips will appear in the South Wales Argus over the next couple of weeks.
Usual Newsquest rules apply.
