THREE of the suspects accused of murdering a father for his Gucci bag have previous convictions for knife crime.

Joseph Jeremy, Elliott Fiteni and Kyle Raisis’ criminal records were made known to the jury trying them at Newport Crown Court.

They heard details of a schoolboy "stabbing", a knifepoint robbery, an ex-girlfriend being assaulted and a samurai sword found in a bedroom.

The trio are among five young men from Cardiff accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of Newport dad Ryan O’Connor last summer.

The alleged victim died on Balfe Road in the Alway area of Newport after being stabbed on the night of Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Lewis Aquilina, 20, and Ethan Strickland, 19, are also on trial facing the same charges.

‘Schoolboy stabbing’

Jurors were told those two defendants are men of good character with no convictions recorded against them.

Prosecutor James Wilson outlined Jeremy, Fiteni and Raisis’ rap sheets.

Jeremy, 18, has conviction for wounding and possession of a knife dating from 2020 when he was 16.



The jury was told his victim was attacked in Sudcroft Street, Canton, Cardiff, after he and friends had been sent home from Fitzalan High School.

Jeremy had been chased by the complainant and another assailant who were armed with a knife, iron bar and a pole.

Jeremy was struck with the weapons.

Mr Wilson said: “Mr Jeremy lashed out in a stabbing motion with a knife.”

The complainant suffered a cut to his head and puncture wounds to his shoulder and body in the attack which lasted between 30 and 60 seconds.

Robbery and girlfriend assault

Fiteni, 19, has previous convictions for possession of knives, robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm.

His first brush with the law came in 2016 when he was 14 for possession of a knife in public.



A year later he was found guilty of robbery following a trial.

Mr Wilson said: “He was with an older adult, his co-defendant Jordan Hull, aged 19.

“Fiteni was driving a car and Hull was the passenger.

“Hull left the vehicle, produced a knife and threatened the victim.

“The victim was made to go into the car by Hull.

“Fiteni was directed by Hull to drive the car into a cul-de-sac and Hull robbed the victim of a mobile phone, keys, bank card, driving licence and a Casio watch.

“Fiteni did not have the knife during the incident, did not threaten the victim, nor did he leave the vehicle.”

He also has a previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a knife in public relating to an incident involving an ex-girlfriend.

Mr Wilson said: “Fetini had broken up with his girlfriend and she stayed at a friend’s address

“He attended the address with a knife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend and the friend.

“He did not use the knife during the incident although he was in possession of it throughout”

Fiteni pleaded guilty to these offences which were committed in March 2020.

Samurai sword and meat cleaver

Raisis, 18, also has previous convictions for possession of knives, the jury heard.

In 2019, he was found with a meat cleaver wrapped in a tea towel in his pocket when he was a passenger in a car stopped by police when it was being driven “erratically”.

A samurai sword and a lock knife were found after police searched his bedroom in June 2020.

Raisis was stopped driving a stolen car by officers in the November of that year and they recovered a kitchen knife in the vehicle.

In February 2021, a “large knife” was seized from his home.

Jeremy, of no fixed abode; Raisis, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton; Strickland, of Clos Briallen, Caerau; Fiteni, of no fixed abode, and Aquilina, of Canton Court, Riverside, deny all the charges against them.

The trial continues.