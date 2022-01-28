Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid is hitting the road in 2022 and is coming to Cardiff for a special show and the general sale tickets are dropping today.
Sigrid has risen through the charts in the past few years with her standout single 'Don’t Kill my Vibe' and globally acclaimed debut album Sucker Punch.
The award-winning singer will be coming to Cardiff's Great Hall on November 5 2022.
Find out how to get yourself tickets to Sigrid's Cardiff show below.
if you haven’t bought tickets yet, you can get pre-sale access from this Thursday by pre-ordering a first pressing edition of my upcoming album (yes there’s an upcoming album❤️) https://t.co/mO2Ax6BBUz pic.twitter.com/zPMEJ1lXpn— sigrid (@thisissigrid) January 25, 2022
How to get Sigrid tickets
If you missed out on the presale tickets on January 27, don't despair!
You can pre-order a first pressing edition of the singer's upcoming album via Sigrid's website.
You can also get general tickets for Sigrid's UK tour on Friday, January 28 at 9 am via Live Nation.
