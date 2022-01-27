A MULTI-MILLION pound regeneration project in Ringland has taken a step forward after permission has been granted to demolish a derelict former pub.
Newport City Council have approved the demolition of the Friendship Inn, on the outside of Ringland Circle.
The Argus reported on Tuesday that demolition at the pub is due to start on March 29, lasting for 12 weeks.
This decision marks the next step forward in multi-million pound redevelopment of the area, with plans to relocate the Ringland Shopping Centre to face the Milton Court roundabout.
There are plans to build 170 homes at Ringland Circle, where the shops are currently.
The first phase of the redevelopment, which saw 55 homes built on the Cot Farm Estate, was completed in June.
The £7.5 million project was developed by Newport City Homes and Lovell.
The application submitted to the council by Newport City Homes stated that the Friendship Inn needed to be demolished “due to anti-social behaviour and arson issues.”
Since the pub closed, it has been the subject of vandalism, and was set on fire last June – in what was believed to be arson.
Further along Hendre Farm Drive, the former Open Hearth pub was also plagued with anti-social behaviour and arson, being set alight multiple times in the weeks before it was demolished.
The pub will be demolished by Wye Valley Demolition. Separate applications will be submitted to demolish the other buildings in the area.
