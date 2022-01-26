NEWPORT County AFC have added to their attacking options by signing striker Rob Street on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old will spend the second half of the season helping the third-placed Exiles in their bid for promotion from League Two.

Street is highly-rated by the Eagles and, after featuring alongside Wilfried Zaha for Patrick Vieira’s side in pre-season, was an unused sub in the away Premier League games against Chelsea and West Ham early in the campaign.

The striker has scored regularly at development level but Palace are keen for him to experience senior football in the fourth tier.

"I’m really excited to test myself in League Two and hopefully help County continue to push for promotion," he said.

"This is a huge opportunity for me, so I’d like to thank James Rowberry and those at Palace who have given me the chance.”

County are second highest scorers in the division with Dom Telford leading the goal chart with 18 but manager Rowberry is delighted to have another option up top.

LOAN: Rob Street will spent the rest of the season at Newport County

He said: "Being able to secure the signing of Rob gives us even more competition for places in our attacking line and provides even more options for us.

"I'm delighted that Rob has agreed to join us and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Telford and Courtney Baker-Richardson have formed a strong partnership up front while Lewis Collins, Alex Fisher and Timmy Abraham are other options.

County freed up space for a new forward when they released Jermaine Hylton and Jordan Greenidge, who has since joined National League Weymouth.

The Eagles will hope that Street can follow the lead of Swansea’s Ollie Cooper, Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz and Liverpool’s Jake Cain by flourishing with the Exiles.

Fulham’s Abraham and Coventry defender Josh Pask are also in Newport, meaning that Rowberry will have to leave one of his loanees out of his matchday squad due to the EFL limit of five.