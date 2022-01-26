EAGLE-EYED viewers of a true crime documentary detailing how an Usk-based multi-millionaire killed his lover – a young mum from Newport – have spotted Newport being shown in a whole new light.

In fact, an aerial shot of Newport of the second episode of My Lover, My Killer, currently streaming on Netflix, actually turns out to be of the North Wales town of Denbigh.

The documentary, originally aired on Channel 5 in 2021, focused on Peter Morgan, who was sentenced to life in prison in December 2016 after he was found guilty of the murder of Georgina Symonds.

Around seven minutes and 50 seconds into the episode, the narrator described Ms Symonds’ life in Newport. However, in the aerial view shown, there is no Transporter Bridge, no Newport Cathedral, and no sight of the River Usk.

The skyline did, however, draw some attention from residents in the 'Denbigh Matters' Facebook group.

Donna Kendrick posed the initial question, posting a screenshot from the documentary along with the caption: “Watching a documentary…this looks a lot like Denbigh…for a pic of Newport”

Robert Arthur commented: “That is not Newport, I lived there for years. Where is the Usk and the [Transporter Bridge] not to mention the cathedral. [Newport] was not a village or surrounded by mountains.”

Another resident, Samantha Andrews-Pierce confirmed: “It is Denbigh I can see my mother-in-law’s house.”

Martha Peters said: “That is clearly Denbigh lol”, while Emily Gilbert added: “Someone hasn't done their research.”

The historic market town of Denbigh is 150 miles – or around three and a half hours by car – away from Newport, and has a population of just under 9,000, around 17 times smaller than the Gwent city.

According to residents, this is not the first time Denbigh has unknowingly doubled for another town – having also reportedly appeared in an episode of Can't Pay, We'll Take It Away set in England.