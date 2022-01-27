DO you know this man?
Detectives are looking to identify him as he may be able to assist them with an investigation into a night-time burglary.
A shop was raided at Lowry Plaza, Hanbury Road, Bargoed, on Tuesday, January 11, between 1.40am and 2.10am.
The front door of the store was smashed while windows at the front and rear of the building were damaged.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to the man pictured who may be able to help with our enquiries.”
Call them on 101, direct message them on social media or contact the force on their website, quoting the reference number 2200010600.
