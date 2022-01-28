A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RHYS CHAPLIN, 20, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using an e-scooter without insurance on the B4293 on July 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

HARVEY WILLIAM ROWLES, 18, of Severn Road, Lydney, Gloucestershire, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a BMW 530, Audi A5, Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Mini One on Station Road, Chepstow, on October 7, 2021.

He was ordered to compete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £972.97 in compensation, a fine and surcharge.

KATIE MARSHALL, 31, of Morley Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on December 18, 2021.

DANIEL RICHARDS, 23, of Cefn Ilan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the Western Industrial Estate on July 6, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRESSA NICOLE WILLIAMS, 50, of Pen Y Mead Road, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on York Place on December 16, 2021.

ADRIAN JOHN DAVIES, 42, of Graigddu View, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL HAYWARD, 45, of Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUMERA ISHAQ, 33, of Barthropp Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Harrow Road on July 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUSSELL CAMERON SMITH, 39, of Bryn Gaer Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pentwyn Road, Trinant, on July 2, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIMBERLEY WILLIAMS, 30, of Park View, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Park Drive on July 11, 2021.

ANGHE CIURAR, 29, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on July 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

KAREN EDWARDS, 52, of Dorallt Close, Henllys, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.