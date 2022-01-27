EIGHT Dragons young guns have earned Wales call-ups for the U20 Six Nations.

Hooker Connor Chapman and lock Joe Peard return for second campaigns and they are joined by prop Adam Williams, back row forwards Ryan Woodman and Ben Moa, scrum-half Morgan Lloyd, wing Oli Andrew and full-back Joe Westwood.

Head coach Byron Hayward has named a 38-strong squad for the championship, which gets under way against Ireland in Cork next Friday (kick-off 8pm)

Cardiff back rower Alex Mann retains the captaincy after leading Wales to wins over Italy and Scotland in last year’s Six Nations, which was played entirely at Cardiff Arms Park in the summer due to coronavirus.

Covid has thrown a spanner in the works again for the build-up to the championship but Hayward still believes his squad are in good shape.

BOSS: Byron Hayward

“If I can compare it with years gone by, we’ve managed to have hit outs against two Premiership sides [Swansea and Ebbw Vale] so in terms of preparation it has been going really well,” said the former Abertillery, Ebbw Vale, Newbridge, Newport and Pontypool back.

“You’ll never be entirely happy and satisfied as a coach as you always want more time but I think we’re in a decent place going into Ireland next week.”

Ten players are returning for another year of age-grade rugby and Hayward believes their experience will be crucial.

“They’ll be massive because that second year, and not just from a playing point of view, but from a maturity point of view as well,” he said.

“There’s quite a big allocation coming back and we’ll be looking to those boys to step up which they already have done, in fairness.”

Hayward says the coaching staff are giving the players a license to express themselves and don’t want to over burden them with structures and systems.

“I’m really excited and enthusiastic about our backs – if we can provide enough possession for our backs we’ll do some serious damage,” he said.

“Our strength will be playing a game that is not structured, counter-attack and turnover ball and keeping the tempo of the game very high.”

Wales U20 Six Nations squad: forwards - Rhys Barratt (Cardiff), Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met), Connor Chapman (Dragons), Efan Daniel (Cardiff), Morgan Veness (Ealing), Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Adam Williams (Dragons), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), Alexander Ashton (Cardiff University), Joe Peard (Dragons), Lewis Jones (Ospreys), Benji Williams (Ospreys), Alex Mann (Cardiff, captain), Ryan Woodman (Dragons), Tom Cowan (Bath), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Ben Moa (Dragons)

Backs – Harri Williams (Scarlets), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons), Harvey Nash (Ospreys), Jac Lloyd (Bristol), Daniel Edwards (Ospreys), Josh Phillips (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Eddie James (Scarlets), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Callum Dodd (Ospreys), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Oli Andrew (Dragons), Joshua Hathaway (Scarlets), Harri Houston (Ospreys), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby), Iestyn Hopkins (Ospreys), Joe Westwood (Dragons)

Wales U20 fixtures

Fri 4 Feb – Ireland U20 v Wales U20, Musgrave Park (8pm)

Fri 11 Feb – Wales U20 v Scotland U20 – Parc Eirias (8pm)

Fri 25 Feb – England U20 v Wales U20 – Castle Park (7pm)

Thurs 10 March – Wales U20 v France U20 – Parc Eirias (8pm)

Sun 20 March – Wales U20 v Italy U20 – Parc Eirias (2pm)