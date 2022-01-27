THE leader of Gwent’s only Conservative-run council says residents want prime minister Boris Johnson to resign after failing to give a “heartfelt apology” over mounting allegations of gatherings at Downing Street during covid lockdowns.

Monmouthshire County Council boss Richard John said there was still a significant “level of anger and frustration from so many residents” in the county that a series of social gatherings at Downing Street – which appeared to be in breach of covid lockdown rules – were held at times when people were sticking to the rules.

It comes as Mr Johnson visits North Wales today, amid fresh calls to quit as MPs eagerly await the publication of a report by civil servant Sue Gray, who is investigating claims of parties at number ten.

Speaking to BBC Wales Today, Mr John described the events as “really frustrating” for its Conservative councillors, who have been canvassing across Monmouthshire ahead of this year’s local government elections.

“For months now we’ve been spending time knocking doors and listening to residents, primarily about local issues,” Mr John said.

“We’re delivering some really dynamic local services – we’re investing in wellbeing by refurbishing our local leisure centres and leading the green agenda.

“But inevitably, issues about Boris are being raised and increasingly I think the public have made their mind up about him.”

Mr John stressed that support for the prime minister across Monmouthshire was a mixed bag.

“We’re having a lot of people that are still supportive of him because he delivered Brexit, the vaccine procurement, the vaccine rollout and the success of COP26,” Mr John said.

“It’s such a shame really that all those positives are being overshadowed by this saga – there is a lot of anger and frustration out there.

“I feel so sorry for all the people for whom these daily revelations are just bringing back those painful memories of the sacrifices they made and the losses they endured in 2020.”

On the Sue Gray investigation into the alleged gatherings, Mr John said it was still important to wait and see what the report finds.

“I’m struggling to imagine what the report could say that could repair the broken trust between the prime minister and the public,” he said.

“The public in general are really forgiving of politicians – we’re all human, we all make mistakes. But when you make a mistake, you’re upfront about it – you put all the information into the public domain, you make a genuine and heartfelt apology, and you explain how you’re going to put things right.

“We still haven’t had that and I’m afraid the message from an increasing proportion of my residents is absolutely clear – it’s time to go.”