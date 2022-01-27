TODAY, people across the world will take time to remember the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, and those killed in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The UK Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 will be streamed online tonight at 7pm.

At 8pm, people across the country are asked to Light the Darkness by lighting candles and safely putting them in their windows to.

First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said: "Today on Holocaust Memorial Day, Wales stands together to remember the victims of the Holocaust and genocides around the world.

"I'm proud of how diverse Wales is - where everyone can live together safely and truly achieve their potential."

Newport Civic Centre clock tower is due to be lit in purple and the Holocaust flag will fly outside the building.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: "We share the hope that one day there will be no more genocides, that people will learn from the lessons of the past and we build a better and safer future for all by speaking out again prejudice, injustice and cruelty to others.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our communities.

“I’m proud that we will again be 'lighting the darkness' by lighting up the clock tower. I hope people will join the national commemoration and put a candle safely in a window at 8pm on January 27.”

Children from primary schools across Torfaen have been remembering Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager whose moving diaries about life in hiding during World War Two became famous.

Pupils from all year groups have been writing their own letters to Anne Frank, expressing their thoughts and feelings about loneliness and isolation, and the importance of accepting and celebrating one another’s differences.

Examples of some of the letters and artwork from pupils will be on display in libraries across Torfaen from today.

Year 6 pupil at Ponthir Church in Wales School, Holly said: “It is very sad what Anne Frank went through, I think she is really courageous for being in hiding for two years.”

Torfaen Council will also be commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day by lighting Cwmbran Stadium in purple as an act of solidarity with the victims.

Torfaen executive member for corporate governance and performance, Cllr David Yeowell, said: “We all share a responsibility to ensure that the mistakes of history can never be repeated.

"To do this we must encourage future generations to acknowledge and respect the legacy of those who suffered the horrors, privations and indignities of the darkest of times."

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: "For most of us, these horrific events are so far removed from our daily lives that they seem to belong to another time.

"However, humanity remains scarred by these atrocities, and by the racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, homophobia, discrimination towards the disabled and religious intolerance that, sadly, still exists in our communities.

"This is why it is so important to preserve the memory of these events, to ensure that they are not forgotten by future generations, and that we never repeat the mistakes of the past.

"Discrimination still occurs and so we must continue to promote and safeguard our principles of tolerance, inclusivity and equality.

"By working together we can build a more cohesive community, free from fear and hatred.

"I want Gwent to be a place where people can live, work and visit without fear of experiencing hatred of any kind."