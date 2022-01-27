THE Met Office has hinted parts of the UK could see snow as early as next week ‘arctic air’ approaches.
“Snow showers” are expected in February as “wintry downpours” move down from the north and as far south as central England and the capital.
Meteorologists suggest we could see snowfall in the UK as temperatures plummet in the final month of winter with a hint of snow between February 1 and February 8.
Forecaster James Madden told the Express: “We are expecting to see some changes as we head into the final month of the winter.
“Cold and snow will encroach from the north during the early part of February, and some of these wintry downpours may reach as far south as central England and the capital."
Clare Nasir, a forecaster for the Met Office, added: “There will be Arctic air streaming down from the north delivering snow showers, particularly in the far north-east of the country.”
Moving into later February the Met Office said most will see “drier than average” conditions while rain and strong winds are expected in the northwest.
