MORE than 600 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Gwent, but no new deaths, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The latest figures show 3,007 new coronavirus cases were recorded across Wales in the latest 24-hour period, and 10 new deaths.
It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 6,798, which includes 1,162 deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Of the 669 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gwent, the majority (239) were in Newport, 175 were in Caerphilly, 115 in Torfaen, 79 in Monmouthshire and 61 in Blaenau Gwent.
The latest seven-day infection rate in Wales, based on the seven days up to January 22, is 508.7 cases per 100,000 of the population.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
Blaenau Gwent: 61
Caerphilly: 175
Monmouthshire: 79
Newport: 239
Torfaen: 115
Anglesey: 35
Conwy: 90
Denbighshire: 67
Flintshire: 97
Gwynedd: 58
Wrexham: 139
Cardiff: 410
Vale of Glamorgan: 138
Bridgend: 163
Merthyr Tydfil: 51
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 172
Carmarthenshire: 246
Ceredigion: 33
Pembrokeshire: 105
Powys: 94
Neath Port Talbot: 125
Swansea: 237
Unknown location: 14
Resident Outside Wales: 64
