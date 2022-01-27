MORE than 600 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Gwent, but no new deaths, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

The latest figures show 3,007 new coronavirus cases were recorded across Wales in the latest 24-hour period, and 10 new deaths.

It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 6,798, which includes 1,162 deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Of the 669 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gwent, the majority (239) were in Newport, 175 were in Caerphilly, 115 in Torfaen, 79 in Monmouthshire and 61 in Blaenau Gwent.

The latest seven-day infection rate in Wales, based on the seven days up to January 22, is 508.7 cases per 100,000 of the population.

READ MORE:

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

Blaenau Gwent: 61

Caerphilly: 175

Monmouthshire: 79

Newport: 239

Torfaen: 115

Anglesey: 35

Conwy: 90

Denbighshire: 67

Flintshire: 97

Gwynedd: 58

Wrexham: 139

Cardiff: 410

Vale of Glamorgan: 138

Bridgend: 163

Merthyr Tydfil: 51

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 172

Carmarthenshire: 246

Ceredigion: 33

Pembrokeshire: 105

Powys: 94

Neath Port Talbot: 125

Swansea: 237

Unknown location: 14

Resident Outside Wales: 64