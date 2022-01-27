IF YOU don't plan on marking Valentine's Day this year then maybe look towards Galentine's Day.

Galentine's is a day for female friendship to be celebrated and to treat not only yourself but others.

And what better way is there to treat yourself than relaxing and spending the day pampering yourself.

To make sure you have all you need to treat yourself on Galentine's, we've rounded up some of the best self-care products from brands, including Beauty Bay, M&S, and even Aldi.

Here are five of our top picks to help make Galentine's day the perfect pamper day.

Top Galentine's Day Self-Care products:

Skin Fixer Clay Mask with Clay Blend and PHA

Grab this affordable luxurious face mask from Beauty Bay for just £7.50 now, and what makes it even better is you can currently grab 3 for 2 on Skincare products from Beauty Bay.

The vegan, cruelty-free mask is perfect for break-out-prone skin and will leave skin looking softer and smoother by gently exfoliating.

Buy it now from Beauty Bay for just £7.50.

Discover Something Wonderful Haircare Kit

Sometimes when we think of self-care, we only focus on our skincare routine but taking care of our hair is just as important.

Percy & Reed Wonder products are designed to work on every hair type, texture and length.

The set includes shampoo, conditioner, hair balm and an overnight recovery solution.

The Wonder range is vegan friendly and will cost you just £20.

Enjoy the day with spa treatments at home. (Canva)

Tranquil Scented Candle

Candles are a must to recreate that calming spa experience.

This scented candle is from M&S's Apothecary collection and it's infused with essential oils including hemp seed, patchouli, balsam, mandarin and sandalwood to give you that fresh, rejuvenating fragrance.

The candle is a perfect addition to a relaxing bubble bath and will only set you back £7.50.

Take it home via the M&S website now.

Lacura Jade Face Roller

Investing in skincare isn't all about cleansers and moisturisers - a jade face roller like this has been described by Aldi's beauty line Lacura as a 'must have'.

The double-ended facial massager helps to work in moisturisers, boosts circulation and will make you feel transported to that luxury spa break.

The soothing roller is only available online and will cost you £6.99.

Pick up this relaxing roller via the Aldi website now.

Finding Balance Reed Diffuser

Pamper days aren't just about skincare, it's about the calm atmosphere around you too.

And the Finding Balance Diffuser from Revolution will help you relax with scents of citrus, floral, ginger and lily to give a calm feeling.

You can grab the reed diffuser now from Beauty Bay now for just £12.