CHINESE New Year is celebrated in February and there are lots of celebrations going on across the UK.

It is also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, and each year a different animal from the Chinese Zodiac is celebrated.

Chinese New Year lasts for 16 days, with the first seven considered as a public holiday.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Chinese New Year.

When is Chinese New Year celebrated?

Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, February 1 2022 and ends with the Lantern Festival on February 15.

In China, there is a week of public holidays from January 31 until February 6th.

Each year, the festival falls between January 21 and February 20, depending on the Lunar cycle.

This year, from January 24 - 31 preparations begin for the new year, also known as Little Year.

The Spring Festival runs from February 1 - 11 and the Lantern Festival is held from February 12 - 15.

Which Chinese zodiac animal is it this year?

2022 is the Year of the Tiger, which is the third of the Chinese zodiac.

The story behind the Tiger according to legend is that Tiger was confident that no one could compete with its speed and vigor for the celestial race that would decide the order of the zodiacs.

However, when Tiger climbed out of the river, thinking it was first, it was informed that Rat placed first for its cunning and Ox placed second for its diligence. This left the king of the jungle having to settle for third place.

