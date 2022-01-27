A WOMAN was warned she could be going to jail after she pleaded guilty to a serious assault.

Jessica Hannon, 28, of Aster Close, Ty Sign, Risca, has admitted a charge of wounding.

The offence was committed on July 16, 2021 in Ynysddu.

At Cardiff Crown Court, her case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant all options – including custody – would be open.

Hannon is due to be sentenced on March 4 and she was granted bail.

Heath Edwards represented the defendant and Marian Lewis appeared for the prosecution.