A WOMAN was warned she could be going to jail after she pleaded guilty to a serious assault.
Jessica Hannon, 28, of Aster Close, Ty Sign, Risca, has admitted a charge of wounding.
The offence was committed on July 16, 2021 in Ynysddu.
At Cardiff Crown Court, her case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
MORE NEWS: Man attacks victim with hammer in city centre
Judge Richard Williams told the defendant all options – including custody – would be open.
Hannon is due to be sentenced on March 4 and she was granted bail.
Heath Edwards represented the defendant and Marian Lewis appeared for the prosecution.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.