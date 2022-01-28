A DRUG dealer who has admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply is facing a long jail sentence.
Andrew Evans, 35, pleaded guilty to committing the offences at Magor services on the M4 on December 14, 2021.
The defendant has previous convictions for drug trafficking and was sentenced to a 42-month prison term in 2015, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Judge Richard Williams adjourned sentence to February 4.
Evans, of no fixed abode, Cardiff, was remanded in custody.
He was represented by Robert Chudleigh and the prosecution by Tom Roberts.
