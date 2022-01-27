GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a Tredegar man.
Anthony Brown, aged 51, is wanted in connection with an investigation into a number of theft offences in the Tredegar area.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2200026508, or to send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
