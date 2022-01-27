Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) is a day that is used to remember the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust and the millions killed under Nazi persecution.

In addition it remembers the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

Janaury 27 is the day that is used to remember the Holocaust as it marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

In a resource provided to Churches for HMD services it says: "In the UK, thousands of local events and activities take place every year – each one an opportunity for people to reflect on those whose lives were changed beyond recognition, and to challenge prejudice, discrimination, and hatred in our own society today."

A specific prayer for HMD is created each year, and it marks the theme of the 2022 HMD, which is 'One Day'.

#HolocaustMemorialDay is a time to remember all those affected by the Holocaust and genocide and take action to create a better future.



— Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (@HMD_UK) January 27, 2022

What is the Holocaust Memorial Day prayer for 2022?





Eternal God, you hold all of our days in your hands.

On this day, we come before you to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

We lament the loss of the six million Jews who were killed in the Holocaust, the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution, and other genocides.

May our minds be clear and attentive to their memory and our hearts be moved to bear witness to their lives.

Today, help us to remember and recognise the sanctity of each human life, that all people are made in Your image.

One day, we pray that genocide and hatred will be no more, and that love will triumph over evil.

In our prayers and in our actions, help us to show this love in the world today.

Amen.

When is the Holocaust Memorial Day service?





Millions of people around the world face prejudice and hostility simply because of their identity.



Today, on #HolocaustMemorialDay, join the nation in standing against hatred - light a candle in your window at 8pm.



— Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (@HMD_UK) January 27, 2022

The UK Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day will be streamed on the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust website from 6.45pm today.

More information on the service can be found on the HMDT website.